It’s hard to believe, but the leaves are changing, the weather is cooling off, and the Levitt at the Falls is wrapping up another spectacular season.



After putting 47 concerts together already this season, they’re ending their summer series of 50 concerts this weekend. which means you still have the time to rock out on the lawn.



We were joined in the studio by Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, Nancy Halverson. She broke down everything we can expect for this seasons final weekend of concerts.



She’s brought along a member of tonight’s headlining act, Patty PerShayla of Patty PerShayla and the Mayhaps.



They shared all the ways you can get-up-and-groove one last time on the Levitt lawn this season.

Preview tonights music from Patty PerShayla and the Mayhaps:

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds, but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.



All Levitt concerts are free to the public, though a bucket will be passed during the evening for freewill donations. If you’d like to know more about how you can support Levitt at the Falls by making a donation or volunteering next season, you can reach them by phone at 605-271-1560 or online at LevittSiouxFalls.org.