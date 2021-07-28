Preview the upcoming Caring for the Kids television special for Children’s Home Society

Established in 1893, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota is the state’s oldest human service nonprofit organization. What first began as a mission to provide a home for children left orphaned and to place those children in forever homes has evolved and grown over the years.





Tom Roberts, the Event Coordinator with the Children’s Home Foundation has see much of that growth first hand. He’s joining us today to tell us more about how you can support Children’s Home’s modern mission of serving families, individuals and children, and empowering them to be resilient, safe, healthy and strong.

Children’s Home Society operates facilities in Sioux Falls and the Black Hills. If you’d like to donate, simply call 605-965-3114. You can also find out more about Children’s Home Society’s Services by checking out their website at CHSSD.org. If you’d like to know more about how you can help the Caring For Kids program, you’ll find all you need to know at caringforthekids.com.

And don’t forget to tune in next Tuesday, August 3rd at 6:30 PM Central Time, 5:30 Mountain to catch the Caring for the Kids Television special on your KELOLAND Stations. This moving and informative half-hour program will provide insight into the kids and families Children’s Home Society serves, as well as the staff who provide that care.