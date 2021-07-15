Preview the twelve tennis courts coming to Tomar Park

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) -- South Dakota State University Director of Athletics Justin Sell announced Thursday that head wrestling coach Damion Hahn has signed a new five-year contract that will run through the 2025-26 season.

"Damion has our wrestling program poised to accomplish great things in the years ahead," Sell said. "He not only is a tremendous teacher of the sport, but he has shown an unwavering commitment to providing the best possible experience for our student-athletes."