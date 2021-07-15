Remember when you picked up a tennis racquet as a kid with dreams of becoming the next Serena Williams or Pete Sampras? You weren’t alone. In fact, since the pandemic, nearly 3 million more people have picked up an optic yellow ball and done their best to get it over the net for the first time, while another 4 million people returned to the sport.
Our guests today know all about the appeal of the bounce, the backhand, and the break point. Lydia Healy is the Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Tennis Association and Carissa Dice is a board member with the organization.
They’re spearheading the effort to bring 12 more outdoor tennis courts to Sioux Falls’ Tomar Park. And even if you don’t play the game–yet, they say the project will be great for the city. They’re here to tell us more about it.
Preview the twelve tennis courts coming to Tomar Park
