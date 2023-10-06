Take a moment to look around you: Have you ever thought about breaking through that wall to turn your living room into a great room? Or maybe you’re tired of that pink ceramic tile in your master bathroom–and wouldn’t a spa tub be glorious to come home to after a long day at work? Doesn’t remodeling your space sound much better than relocating?



Jason Seykora is the owner of Seykora Remodeling in Sioux Falls and he has completed plenty of home remodeling projects for his clients that have transformed a dull home into a dream home.



Jason is also the Committee Chair for the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire’s Showcase of Remodeled Homes which takes place this weekend. He’s joined us to tell us more about it.

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire responsibly meets the housing needs of the Sioux Falls area by working with more than 750 member-companies on the builder and associate level. From home builders, remodelers, landscapers, bankers, realtors and more, the association has a wide variety of members to work with on your next home project. You can reach them by phone at 605-361-8322 or online at HBAsiouxempire.com.



This year’s Showcase of remodeled homes features 13 homes to tour, showcasing the work of 11 builders. The builder representatives at each home are excited to visit with you about the homes and their goal to make them like new again.