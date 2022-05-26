Did you grow up heading to rock shows in the 90’s in Sioux Falls? If so, you’re not doubt familiar with the name “The Pomp Room”. Well, if you’re looking for a hit of Sioux Falls nostalgia, we’ve got you covered.

From the early 70s through New Year’s Eve on 1998 The Pomp room featured prominently in the nightlife of Sioux Falls residents.



On today’s show we were joined by filmmakers Jesse Yost and Austin Kaus. They were here today to fill us in on the upcoming film premiere of “The Pomp Room: A Rock N Roll Bar Story” – and how, and where, you can catch the movie.

Jesse Yost and Austin Kause sit down with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set