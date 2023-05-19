Today, KELOLAND-TV is officially marking 70 years in the broadcast business. From the lights to the cameras, there’s been a lot of action here over those seven decades. And you, the viewer, have been welcoming us into your living rooms in record numbers from this little lifestyle show to the very latest news you need to know.

If you are a regular KELOLAND Living viewers, you know that we have spent the past three months turning back the clock to visit with some of KELOLAND’s faces from the past. But those aren’t the only faces that have helped make KELOLAND-TV what it is today. Two of the people making that happen these days joined us in the studio today.



KELOLAND News’ Kelli Volk has been part of the KELOLAND Team for the past seven years, as a reporter and anchor. You can catch her weekdays on our First at Four newscast, And the person sitting next to her then, and now is Don Jorgensen, who has been a face you’ve been watching for the last 33 years on KELOLAND Newscasts.



They joined us to help us celebrate 70 years with a preview of this weekend’s 70th anniversary special.

Kelli Volk, Don Jorgensen and Ashley Thompson

70th Anniversary Special details

You will have three opportunities this weekend, to watch KELOLAND Media Group’s 70th anniversary special that will be showcasing some of the region’s biggest stories over the past seven decades. The first broadcast is tonight at 9:00 PM Central Time/8:00 PM Mountain on KELOXTRA. On Saturday, you can watch the broadcast at 7:00 PM Central time/6:00 PM Mountain on your KELOLAND Stations. And on Sunday, the special will have an encore broadcast at 7:00 PM Central /6:00 PM Mountain time on KELOXTRA. If you’re going to be tied up with all those graduation ceremonies we talked about earlier in the show, you will also be able to find the stories in this weekend’s special on our website, KELOLAND.com.