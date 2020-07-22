Preventing injuries and treatment for women with Avera Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

Last week, Brittany and Ashley took you on a staycation to Brookings to show you all the fun you and your family can have just a short drive north from Sioux Falls.Now Ashley is taking you west to Mitchell for an equally great staycation. If you are in search of family fun, you can make it happen in Mitchell.

Whether you're in the mood for a celebration of South Dakota's indigenous people, are looking for a new look, want to grab a bite to eat, need a gift for that special someone, or want to play a round of golf - you'll find everything you want in Mitchell, South Dakota.Be sure and stop by the Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village, Adorn Boutique with Infinity Salon & Spa, The Tumbleweed Gift Shop, The Depot Pub & Grill, and the Wild Oak Golf Course when you're there. You can visit them all for a great day of summer fun. We sure enjoyed our time there!