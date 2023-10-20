If we’re being honest, how many times have you gone to a career fair searching for a new job and felt under-prepared?

We here at KELOLAND Living know just how you feel. We’ve all been there: You get your resume and best outfit ready. Yet, when the time comes to walk in, there are people and tables everywhere you register, and you start to think: “Maybe I’m not as ready as I thought.”

Thankfully, KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson & Ashley Thompson were joined by Wendy Alexander, a talent scout with POET in Sioux Falls.

Wendy filled them, and all of us, in on how to prepare for a career fair. So, even if you’re in the same boat as Ashley and Mitchell and love your current job, you can still apply the tips to your everyday life.