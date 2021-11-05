Preparing and staying motivated during Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time is this Sunday, November 7th. Yes, that means your clocks will jump back an hour, giving you an extra hour of sleep. The price for those extra Z’s is less light for your evening runs and walks, That can cause people to fall out of step with their workout routine and feel sluggish. Jordan Wheeler is a certified personal trainer and online fitness coach. He says Daylight Saving Time doesn’t have to mean our fitness routines and schedules need to be put to sleep. He’s got some tips and advice for preparing for the time switch and staying motivated.
