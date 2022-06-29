Pop! Bang! Boom! We’re days away from the Fourth of July, which means that fireworks are all over KELOLAND. While some people may enjoy them, others may not have the best time. And that includes your furry friends.



Maggie Pearson, the owner and founder of Tenacious Dog Training, joined us today to help us prepare our pups for Independence Day by giving us a few tips on how we can even have a little fun with our furry friends.

Noise reducing ear muffs for dogs