Prairie Artisan Fragrance has tips on choosing a fragrance for you or that special someone in your life

Jennifer Gilbertz is a perfumer with Prairie Artisan Fragrance. She’s here with some tips on how to select a fragrance for your special someone, or better yet, how to create a custom fragrance.

You’ll also find Jennifer at her booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. If you’re a crafter or artist with a product to sell and would be interested in having a booth of your own at our event. Contact Michelle Ust at MUst@keloland.com.

