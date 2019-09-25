Practical tips to minimize the risk of falling as you age from the Good Samaritan Society

Falling isn’t an inevitable result of aging. Practical lifestyle adjustments and fall prevention programs like the one offered by the Good Samaritan Society can improve seniors’ safety.

Dane Block and Nikki Nyhaug, with the Good Samaritan Society, know how important it is to prevent falls before they happen. They explained how the Good Samaritan Society can help prevent a fall, or if one occurs, help you or your loved one recover from a fall and get their life back as quickly as possible.

If you’d like to know more about how you can prevent falls for youself or a loved one, you can contact the Good Samaritan society of South Dakota online at www dot Good hyphen Sam Dot Com forward slash falls or you can call them at 605-323-2234.