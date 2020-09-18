POW/MIA Day of Recognition honoring men and women who fought freely

Giving back to those less fortunate has always been a big part of many peoples lives. The pandemic has only made those reasons to give more important. Only, the way fundraising is being done is shifting. Julie Becker, the Executive Director of the Saint Francis House in Sioux Falls where things are pivoting because of the Coronavirus, explains how you can help them help the people they serve without having to leave your home. She's also got details on how their annual fundraiser is shifting to a hybrid event.

The St Francis House's annual event will be held September 21, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Doors open at 5 pm with bidding starting at 5:30 pm. You can learn more on their website at stfrancishouse.com.