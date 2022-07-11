Spending the day, or the weekend, outside enjoying live music and fun in the sun seems like a great way to spend your summer. However, if you aren’t a seasoned festival goer, it’s probable that once you get there, you’ll realize you probably didn’t pack the right gear. From not knowing the rules and logistics of the festival grounds, to just feeling gross from a hot humid weekend with no access to a shower, there is a lot that can go wrong.

Today we were joined by outdoor festival expert, Lindy Bell. With years of concert experience under her belt, she joined us to share how we can make the most of soaking up the tunes and rays.

Some of Lindy’s must-have festival items

Lindy’s festival packing tips:

First and foremost, know the rules for the festival and festival grounds along with what your specific ticket allows you to access and what it doesn’t. This includes reading up on the festival’s FAQs!

Take photos of maps of the grounds along with other important details such as schedules and important information. Don’t rely on being able to access the information on the internet as wi-fi service is often spotty.

Close toed shoes are an essential when it comes to traversing up and down muddy hills packed with other festival goers.

Bring a flashlight with a clip such as a mechanic’s flashlight or a pen flashlight for hands-free peeing. Porta potties get dark!

Put a flag or other identifiable marker on your tent or at your home-base for to aide with meet-ups and finding your own way back to your friends.

Buddy up when it comes to packing. You don’t need two of everything so make a list of must-haves and then split it in half with someone going with you.

You might not love every band, so bring a deck of cards!

Blankets and air chairs are a must for venues that don’t allow chairs with legs.

And Lindy’s favorite tip of all? Keep a package of baby wipes in your cooler to help you freshen up when spending a weekend outside without a shower!

Other items to consider:

Carabiner clips

Portable chargers

Water spray bottle

Glow necklaces

Inflatable sleeping pad

Poncho

Koozie

Imodium/nail file/ ibuprofen, anti itch cream

