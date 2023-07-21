It’s a day some have been waiting for for months. A cultural icon is heading to the big screen, and instead of her normal 11.5 inch height she’s set to be larger than life. But before you head to the theatre to catch the doll in action have you thought about what you’re going to wear? Sophie Daly was joined by style blogger & Barbie lover, Sarah Westerman. Sarah broke down how we can lean into the pink and glitter that made growing up glamorous for so many.