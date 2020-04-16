1  of  3
Podcast guesting: A pandemic strategy for growing your business (even if it’s closed)

Many of you out there watching may be unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But just because your business is closed, doesn’t mean you don’t have a lot of skills to share. A great way to share your talents and lift up your visibility is through podcasting. Podcaster Sarah Rhea Werner recently sat down with me to explain the role podcasting can play in your business growth and exactly how to get booked as a guest on a podcast.

Find out more about podcasting on Sarah’s website: sarahwerner.com.

And she has provided a FREE roadmap to starting a podcast for you to download here.

