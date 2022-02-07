The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and Expo Center has hosted all types of animals: pigs, cattle, lambs, even bunnies. Only next weekend, a herd of photorealistic dinosaurs is ready to delight South Dakota families when Jurassic Quest heads to the Fairgrounds.



Sarfari Sarah is a Dino Trainer with Jurassic Quest. She joined us live via zoom to tell us more about how dinosaur lovers can get up close and personal with these prehistoric marvels.

Loved by millions, only Jurassic Quest can bring families memories this BIG! The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest will be in Sioux Falls next Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The exhibit will be open from 9 AM – 8 PM on each of those dates.



Tickets start at $19 online, tickets can also be purchased on-site. Tickets are for a timed arrival window, and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted.