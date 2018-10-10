KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Planning Your Fall Or Winter Getaway To Hill City

Hill City, South Dakota’s sign may be sporting a bit of frosting today, but that won’t last long. In fact, on a recent trip to the Heart of the Hills we found there are still plenty of reasons to make a special trip to Hill City to see all it has to offer.

Naked Winery
23851 US-385, Hill City, SD
605-574-2454
http://www.nakedwinerysd.com/

The Farmer’s Daughter
164 Main St, Hill City, SD 57745
605-574-9095
http://www.thefarmersdaughtersd.com/

Things That Rock
156 Main St, Hill City, SD 57745
605-574-9096
https://thingsthatrocksd.com/

Everything Prehistoric
117 Main St, Hill City, SD 57745
605-574-3919
https://www.bhigr.com/ep/

The South Dakota Railroad Museum
222 Railroad Avenue, Building A, Hill City, SD 57745
605-574-9000
http://www.sdsrm.org/

