When we’re young, we tend to have delusions of grandeur: Pretending to take the stage at some of the most prestigious theatres in the world while spinning our heart out on our highest tip-toes.
Unfortunately, for many of us the dance dream ends when we reach adulthood when it becomes painfully obvious that we will never play Odette with the The Paris Opera Ballet. Yet, that doesn’t mean we can’t continue to Arabesque to our heart’s content. We’re being joined by Jessica Rooney, the Artistic Director of Artistry Dance in Sioux Falls. She’s here to show us how we can belly up to the barre as grown-ups.
Pirouettes aren’t just for kids!
