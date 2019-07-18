Pinnacle Productions bringing your dream wedding to life

A special part of any KELOLAND wedding reception is the first dance that the newlyweds share as man and wife. When compared to the other wedding traditions, the first dance is the one that can create a memory that will stand the test of time. And that’s only the beginning of what all newlyweds hope will be an event to remember for both themselves and their guests. Pinnacle Productions provides everything you need to help create the event of your dreams.

SPECIAL OFFER: Mention that you saw this segment on the show and they will help elevate your event with 10% off your wedding package with them, as long as you book in July.

Pinnacle Productions

121 S Williams Avenue

www.pinnacleprodj.com