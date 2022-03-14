The big dance kicks off in just a few short days. And, come this Thursday and Friday you won’t be able to catch KELOLAND Living at our regularly scheduled time, but you’ll still be able to keep up with all the college basketball action in our place.

Taking the helm for our NCAA tournament coverage in KELOLAND is KELOLAND Sports Director, Sean Bower. If you’re still gearing up to fill out your bracket, you better do it quickly. If you have no idea how to get started, Sean is just the man for a little guidance.

Want to get in on the KELOLAND Basketball Challenge? Head over the webpage for your shot at winning $1000