How have you been holding up in the heat lately? The summer months can be uncomfortable—even dangerous—for people and our pets. Thankfully, there are a few tools that can help your pet keep their cool.

Madison Rietz and Andi Brandner are with Pet Wants in Sioux Falls. They brought along some ideas for how to help your fur baby feel more comfortable when Mother Nature turns up the heat–and the humidity.

Signs of heat stroke in pets

Pet Wants started with the goal of improving the health and well-being of their own pets. Now, they hope to use what they have learned to promote nutrition and vitality in pets across the country. In Sioux Falls you will find them at 7740 South Dakota Hawk Avenue. You can shop in-store or online at petwants.com/siouxfalls. With their auto-delivery system, you can modify your order before each delivery. That means you get the best possible food delivered when you need it and only how much as you need – delivered right to your door – for the same price as most premium commercial pet foods.