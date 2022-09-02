Most of us have rented a living space at least once in our lives, regardless of if it was all the way back in college or maybe it’s part of your next adventure. One common complaint can be that the rental spaces don’t leave room for personalization. While you may not be able to paint the walls or change the floors, there are a few things you can do personalize a rental space. Sophie Daly is a Real Estate Agent and stopped by to share a few tips she’s learned as a landlord.

Example of adding a rug to a dining room