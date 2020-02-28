Personalized pieces from Alliecat Creations

You might think that juggling a husband, four kids, three dogs and two cats would take up all of anyone’s free time. But that certainly isn’t the case with our next guest because when you are a creative type person, you just need an outlet for your creativity. Alli Miller doesn’t let all those people and animals in her home crush her creativity. In fact, six years ago she decided to turn her doodling and drawing into a business that is thriving. Meet Alli Miller, the artist behind Alliecat Creations.

If you’d like to get your hands some of Allie’s creations for yourself, her website is alliecatcreations.com.

You’ll also find Allie Cat Creations at a booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. If you’re a crafter or artist with a product to sell and would be interested in having a booth of your own at our event. Contact Michelle Ust at must@KELOLAND.com.