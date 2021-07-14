Perfectly paired jazz an wine notes at the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues’ Gourmet Jazz & Wine night

How does an evening of good wine, great food and even better jazz sound? After the last 15 months we’ve had, it sounds like heaven! You don’t have to wish upon a star for this dream to come true because the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society is partnering with R Wine Bar in Sioux Falls to make it happen.



Riccardo Tarabelsi is the owner and executive Chef at R Wine Bar and Kitchen. Alex Gilbert-Schrag is the executive Director of the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society. And Nicholas Skajewski, is the chef with Skajewski Catering.



They give us a sneak peek at the event that takes place this Sunday evening. And the best news, there is still room for you!