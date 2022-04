It’s safe to say we would all love to cut down our makeup routine time in the morning. Microblading your eyebrows, tattooing on your eyeliner are a couple ways you’ve probably heard of but have you ever heard of lip blushing? Kaylynn Slavik is a Licensed Esthetician and the owner of Kaylynn Nikole Artistry. We stopped by to learn what lip blushing is and how it can perfect your pout.