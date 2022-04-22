If you have ever traveled west of the Missouri River, we don’t need to tell you how special the Black Hills are. And if you’ve ever taken a long weekend trip or an even longer summer vacation, you’ve probably fantasized about what it would be like to be able to live and work in the area. Well, now that you mention it, Pennington County is hiring and the jobs they’re looking to fill can lead to great careers.

Now is the time to start a great career in the beautiful Black Hills. Pennington County offers outstanding benefits and time off structures. Every new employee earns 33 days off in their first year of employment between vacation, holiday and sick leave accruals. You can find their complete job listings online at pennc.org/jobs. If you have a question about a position listed, just give them a call at 605-721-6112.

Pennington County is just one of 18 different employers who will be taking part in the KELOLAND Career Expo in Rapid City on Friday, April 29th. You will find your next job from 11 AM to 4 PM Mountain Time at the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City. Brush up your resume’ now.