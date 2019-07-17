KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Peachy’s Fashion jewelry line to celebrate your love for your fur babies

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

There’s just something about the summer weather that makes you want to wear lighter clothing. And whether it’s a skirt, a sleeveless top, or even a pair of shorts, you also want to dress it up a bit by adding fashion jewelry that adds a little extra something to your outfit. Anastasia Duin and company CEO, Peachy, are joining us today with some great ideas on how to do just that. And in honor of the “boss dog,” they’ve even added a special line of jewelry that celebrates your love for your fur babies.

Peachy’s Fashion

Phone: 507- 848-1716

peachysfashion.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter Gifts Galore!

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss