Peachy’s Fashion jewelry line to celebrate your love for your fur babies

There’s just something about the summer weather that makes you want to wear lighter clothing. And whether it’s a skirt, a sleeveless top, or even a pair of shorts, you also want to dress it up a bit by adding fashion jewelry that adds a little extra something to your outfit. Anastasia Duin and company CEO, Peachy, are joining us today with some great ideas on how to do just that. And in honor of the “boss dog,” they’ve even added a special line of jewelry that celebrates your love for your fur babies.
Peachy’s Fashion
Phone: 507- 848-1716