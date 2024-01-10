If you’ve got a bit of peach fuzz on your face, you may not love how it looks under your makeup. While some have turned to shaving it or dermaplaning it off and calling it a day, others are embracing the peach fuzz daily.

While that is true, today we weren’t talking about the tiny hairs on your face, we were talking about “Peach Fuzz,” aka the 2024 Pantone color of the year. The Color of the Year was launched in 1999 and has become a highly anticipated yearly event in the design, fashion, and beauty industries.

Joining us today is Angelique Verver, head makeup artist and owner of Platinum Imagination. She’ll show us a few ways to break in the color in our day-to-day beauty routines.

Pantone Colors of the Year