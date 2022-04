The PBR: Unleash The Beast tour is coming to Sioux Falls this weekend, so we thought you might want a little lesson in bull riding before you join the crowd at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. At least you can impress all your friends with your knowledge without actually getting on a bull. Bull rider, Matt Triplett, with the PBR Unleash the Beast Tour to joined us today to help us out.

Chaps

Buck off

Dink

Free hand