X barks the spot in PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” which is coming to Brookings in a couple of weeks. And who doesn’t want to join the pups as Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. Janelle Good, a spokesperson for PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure!” joined us via zoom to fill us in on how you and your littles can join Ryder and the pups in all that puppy fun!

There are three performances of the Great Pirate Adventure with Paw Patrol Live! at the Swiftel Center in Brookings. If you’ve got little ones in your life, this is your chance to build a lifelong memory for both of you. Performances begin on Thursday, January 25th at 6 PM. There are also two performances on Thursday, January 26th, including a 10 AM matinee. Tickets are still available. You can purchase yours at pawpatrollive.com. PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” was originally scheduled to play in May of 2022, but was postponed due to severe weather in Brookings. Tickets were automatically transferred to the new dates/times. For additional inquiries, please reach out the Swiftel Center Ticket Office.