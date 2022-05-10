The children’s animated series PAW Patrol first aired in 2013 and has been pretty popular with the littles ever since! If you’ve got little kids in your house, I probably don’t need to tell you how kids can go gaga whenever their favorite show is on and their favorite character is on the television screen. Now, imagine how they would react if their favorite character is in the same room!



I’ll bet today’s guest has been witness to the pawdemoniam a time or two. Janelle Good is a cast member with Paw Patrol Live!



She joined us live via Zoom to tell us more about the show that is coming to the Swiftel Center in Brookings May 14th and 15th.

There are three performances of the Great Pirate Adventure with Paw Patrol Live! at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota. If you’ve got little ones in your life, this is your chance to build a lifelong memory for both of you. Performances begin on Saturday, May 14th at 6 PM. There are also two daytime performances on Sunday, May 15th at 10 AM and 2 o’clock PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase tickets at PawPatrolLive.com.