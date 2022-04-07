When you go to bed at night, you expect a peaceful night without interruption. For many people in rural KELOLAND, that wouldn’t be possible without local electric cooperatives. That’s why we’re celebrating the employees and member owners who go above and beyond to make sure their communities also run well. We have two more nominees for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives’ Who Powers You contest that we talked with today.

Paul Grace is powered by Southeastern Electric Cooperative in Salem, South Dakota where he faithfully helps inspire and support the community’s ag heritage. Our second nominee is Stacy Starzl-Hansen from Yankton, South Dakota where she helps give a voice to the voiceless. She’s powered by Bon Homme-Yankton Electric Association. Both Paul and Stacy are nominees for making a difference in their communities. We talked with both of them over zoom to find out more about how they’re doing that.

Paul Grace supporting community’s ag heritage

Stacy Starzl-Hansen fundraising for River City Domestic Violence

Unfortunately, the deadline has passed and there is no more time to nominate an Electric Cooperative Employee or a Member-Owner for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers You contest. But we’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the finalists each Thursday, so be sure and join us. You can find out more about the contest by going to the website, whopowersyoucontest.com. We will be announcing the winner on May 11th.