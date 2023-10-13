Would you consider yourself a Swiftie? It feels like you can’t turn on your tv or glance at social media without seeing Taylor Swift. From politics, to sports and of course music, She is taking the world by storm.



While KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson and guest host Jeff Gould aren’t sure they would say they’re “Swifties” per se, but that has more to do with the fact a friend of theirs is a die-hard Swiftie, and they can’t match that level of fanaticism. But, with a career spanning more than 15 years, at 33 Swift already as a catalogue to be a celebrated as a cultural touch stone, and that’s clear from her monumental Eras World Tour. With today being the release date of a certain concert film Ashley & Jeff thought what better time than to celebrate Miss Swift?



And they we’re not alone. They were joined in celebration by our favorite baker, owner of Figtales Bakery, Stacie Suedkamp. Stacie brought along a few Taylor themed cookie projects that had the KELOLAND Living team partying like it was 1989.

Want to make cookies like these and learn from the best? Check the info below: