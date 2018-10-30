KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Partner Medical Home Care Helping You Live More Independently

Staying in our home and living independently is the goal for all of us as we grow older or recover from surgery. But figuring out how to do that isn’t always easy. There is paperwork to complete and insurance claims to file which can sometime be overwhelming. That’s where the experts at Partner Medical Home Care can help. With four locations scattered across the Midwest, they have the knowledge and the home health care equipment to help you stay in your home longer and recover faster. 

Partner Medical Home Care

3138 S Minnesota Avenue

(605) 271-4639

Hours: Mon – Fri: 8 AM – 6 PM
            Sat: 9 AM – 2 PM

partnermedicalhc.net

Rapid City, SD Location:

403 W Boulevard

(605) 342-2773

Hours: Mon – Fri: 8 AM – 4:30 PM

Sioux City, IA Location:

5710 Sunnybrook Drive

(712) 252-0505

Hours: Mon – Fri: 8 AM – 4:30 PM

Fargo, ND Location:

4575 23rd Avenue South

(701) 929-9930

Hours: Mon – Fri: 9 AM – 6 PM
            Sat: 9 AM – 2 PM

