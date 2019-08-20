ParkPlace Villiage

Just think of living in a home you own that is maintenance free and your neighbors share the same active interests you have. Not having to worry about who’s going to fix the faucet that keeps running, or the furnace that doesn’t heat like it used to. And knowing that when you step outside, the sidewalks and the driveway are clear year-round. Keri Weems, of ParkPlace Village tells us why ParkPlace is the place to be if you’re looking for a maintenance-free, carefree living.

ParkPlace Village Cooperative will be a smoke-free 62 and older living community for active adults. Cooperative housing means joint operation and ownership of a housing development by the members who live on the property. Since the members are their own landlords, it allows the cooperative property to be built and operated for an affordable cost. If you’e like to know more, give them a call at 605-929-6037. You can also find out more at parkplacevilliagesf.com.

We’ve also got a special opportunity for you to find out more by attending an information session on Tuesday, August 27th at 10 A-M. Just call Keri at 605-929-6037 to reserve your spot. Be sure and tell them you heard About ParkPlace Village on KELOLAND Living.