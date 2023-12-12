How many times have you knocked things over while reaching behind your rows of food to find something in the very back of your pantry shelf?



The solution? A clean and organized pantry. A clutter-free pantry will not only make it easier for you to find what you need for your holiday baking, but it can actually allow you to maximize your storage space. Plus, you don’t have to worry about having enough food on hand for your holiday meal, and you can easily see what items you need to pick up on your next trip to the grocery store.



We put a call into our ultimate organizing it gal, Jolie Tostenson, the owner of Your Best Life Solutions Professional Organizing. She’s an expert on everything from labeling to storage containers to how to maximize every inch of your pantry.



And today she stopped by the studio and shared her tips so we can transform our pantry into a functional and beautiful space with a few simple tricks.