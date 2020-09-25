Pandemic proof your portfolio

As the coronavirus continues to affect all our lives, have you started to worry about whether the pandemic will cripple your retirement plans? Well, you’re not alone. Travis Schuring is a financial advisor with Edward Jones and we first visited with him when the coronavirus was first starting to change our work and social habits. We asked him back again to give us a little pandemic finance check now that the outbreak has stretched from weeks to months and the markets have had plenty of ups and downs during the same period.

Did you miss our first conversation on managing investments during the pandemic? Check it out here.