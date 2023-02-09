What’s keeping you and your sweetheart from catching the next flight to a tropical destination to celebrate Valentine’s Day among palm trees, peaceful beaches, and perfect pools of warm blue water? I mean besides the cost of airfare, finding someone to watch your kids for a long weekend and that big project you have to finish at work. Hold on now! Because today’s guests shared the perfect remedy for that achy feeling you’ve got right now. Greta Stewart is the marketing director at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort and Lyn Bartlett is the director of The Spa at Grand Falls that rivals anything you will find down south. They stopped by to tell us about their many services and amenities that will have both you and your special someone pampered to perfection.

Spa amenities

Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway, want to play a round of golf once the season starts,or enjoy one of the great acts in the show lounge , Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort offers the perfect place for a staycation in Larchwood, Iowa. Want to know more? Just give them a call at 712-777-7777 or check out the website at grandfallscasinoresort.com.

Want to pamper your Valentine? Maybe you just want to take in a little self-care on Valentine’s Day? To make your reservation at the spa call 712-777-7822. You can find out more about all their services and amenities online at grandfallscasinoresort.com.