Despite what Ashley Thompson’s daughter thinks, she was once 14 years old, too. Now, while that may have been a few years ago, she still knows the importance of the perfect slumber party. They’re actually one of her favorite kind of parties. They can be especially fun this time of year as things slow down and we take the time to enjoy nights with our friends & family. Even if they may not always be the prettiest holiday parties…thanks to sweatpants.



However, you can totally make slumber parties glamorous! Sure, thanks to social media, slumber parties aren’t what they used to be. You can’t just order a pizza and stop at the video store on the way home. So, if you’re ready to level up your next sleepover, you need to pay attention.



We were joined by the co-owner of Serendipitous Events, Loghin Welch. Along with her was Serendipitous Event’s lead event planner, Rebecca Carlyle, and event planner Audra Wolverton.



They were here on the set today to give us a guide on what we can do to have the perfect, glamorous, holiday-themed slumber party for you and your besties.