Pajama Program: How a new pair of pajamas can set a kid up for success

From cozy pajamas to exciting bedtime stories, there is something magical about bedtime when you’re a kid. Unfortunately, not every child is getting a comfortable bedtime routine. Lorie Hogstad, the President of the Pajama Program South Dakota Chapter, explains how the program provides comforting bedtime routines for children in KELOLAND and how you can get involved.

Find out more information on the Pajama Program’s South Dakota Chapter, check out their Facebook page.

And head over to The Barrel House today where 10% of food and beverage sales will be donated to the Pajama Program.