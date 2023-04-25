There is nothing more frustrating than going out to your car after a day of shopping or a dinner out, and finding a big door ding on the side of your car. It’s not big enough to make an insurance claim, but the idea of being greeted by that every time you go out to you car means you probably want to do something to get rid of it.

That’s why it can help to know our next guest. Dave Mays is the owner of 605 Dent Company.

He and his crew specialize in paintless dent repair–or PDR– as he likes to call it. And the results can make your car look like that door ding never happened. And if you’ve got a bigger dent–maybe from a hailstorm, or a run in with the side of your garage–they can fix that, too.

Door dent before & after

605 Dent Company provides Sioux Falls window tinting, paint protection film, affordable paintless dent repair and so much more. You’ll find them at 2201 South Ellis Road in Sioux Falls. You can give them a call at 605-521-9914 or message them through their website, 605dentcompany.com. They’re open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM. And Saturday and Sunday by appointment.