Have you ever taken a look at your relationship and asked yourself whether or not it’s healthy? How does your partner make you feel? Maybe you’ve struggled with feelings of insecurity and are wondering whether or not you should continue with the relationship. Clinical Therapist and owner of MK Counseling, LLC, Megan Engdahl, knows how much having insecurities in a relationship can affect someone. She joined us to explain more about what this looks like in relationships. She’s also got some advice on overcoming insecurity in relationships.

What does insecurity look like in relationships?