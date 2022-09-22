We’ve all been there, you’re boss asks you to do a project in a very specific way, then as it’s nearing completion they decide to change everything they previously asked you to complete, or you’re continually cleaning up after another co-worker to keep things moving and correct. These situations, while common, still create stress in the work place. We were joined by business coach Jo Hausman. Jo stopped in to give us a bit of advice on how we can better deal with the situations difficult supervisors and co-workers create.