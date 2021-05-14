Outfit ideas for chilly mornings that turn into warm afternoons

We had a patch of clouds hang around SE KELOLAND after morning rain showers ended. But skies are mostly sunny across the other 90% of KELOLAND. Rainfall amounts were mostly on the light side, although Sioux Falls got a half-inch this morning. There is still a chance we could see some isolated thundershowers east of the James River the rest of the day, and the Storm Prediction Center says there is a marginal risk they could become severe, producing hail.

Temperatures have remained in the 60s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND due to the cloud cover. Where there is sunshine, the mercury has climbed into the 70s.