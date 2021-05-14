Outfit ideas for chilly mornings that turn into warm afternoons

Twice a year the weather can be a little–well, unpredictable. You know, like now in the spring and again in the fall. You wake up in the morning and there’s a frost on the grass and you pile on a sweater and parka to ward off the cold as you start your day. Only by the time you get off work, it’s sunny and in the seventies and that parka often gets left behind because you don’t need it. Sound familiar? It does to Nicole Loe whose Instagram feed is filled with great ideas for how to combat the cold morning/warm day conundrum. She’s joining us today to share some of her ideas with us.
