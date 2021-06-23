Outdoor Campus plans for expansion

David Parker is the director of the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls and he is here to tell us more about the plans for expansion. And, more importantly, what that means for the programming that will soon be available to area residents who want to get even more enjoyment from the great outdoors.

If you or your children would like to get more involved in the great outdoors, then take a field trip to the Outdoor Campus East at 4500 South Oxbow Avenue in Sioux Falls. You can also find out more online by visiting their facebook page @outdoorcampussf. The outdoor campus is open 7 days a week.