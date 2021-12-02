Out do Santa by shopping at Who’s Hobby House

There’s no doubt that the elves in Santa’s workshop are hard at work this time of year, crafting the perfect present to give a child hours of endless play. Well, we think you should head West instead of North this year if you’re looking to find the perfect gift for the hobbyist on your gift list. We recently stopped by Who’s Hobby House in Rapid City, which not only has a rich history in Black Hills, but we think Clancy Kingsbury and his crew could give Santa and his elves a run for their money in the search for perfect present.

Who’s Hobby House is located at 715 Main Street in Rapid City. You can shop their amazing collection of models, kits and toys online at whoshobby.com. If you’ve got a question, you can reach them at 605-342-0875. They’re open Monday through Saturday from 9 AM until 5:30 PM Mountain Time. And now until Christmas, Who’s Hobby House is open on Sunday from Noon until 4:00 PM.