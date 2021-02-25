Orthorexia Nervosa: When healthy eating and exercising becomes a disorder

We usually think of eating healthy and exercising as a healthy lifestyle and a great thing for our bodies. Yet, it can get to a point where people get so fixated that they end up actually *damaging their own well-being. It’s called “orthorexia nervosa.” Dr. Jonathan Buchanan is a Sports Medicine Physician at Avera Orthopedics and Mary Dressing is a Counselor & Dietitian at Avera. They’re joining us to help us understand more about this eating disorder and the long-term effects it can have on the body.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!