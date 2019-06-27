KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Orangetheory Fitness shares the science behind tracking heart rate to achieve an “afterburn”

SIOUX FALLS, SD– Whether you’re going for a jog on a treadmill, pumping iron, or doing some extra crunches to shape up your abs. They all do a great job of raising your heart rate. That’s a critical component to any worthwhile workout because an elevated heart rate helps you lose weight, burn fat and hopefully, live longer. Getting your heart rate in the optimal “orange” zone is the focus of every Orangetheory workout. But that’s only one of five zones they monitor. Orangetheory Fitness shares what the heart rate zones are all about and how they help you get the most from your workout.

