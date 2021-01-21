Orangetheory Fitness: New Year, New You!

OrangeTheory Fitness combines three aspects of fitness into one workout: science, coaching, and technology. One can’t work without the other and at OrangeTheory these three work together to give you a great workout. The studio is located at 419 West 85th Street in Sioux Falls and you can call 605-274-7700 for more information about how you can take advantage of the smartest workout for more results. Their trained coaches will be happy to tell you more.
OrangeTheory Fitness also has a special offer to help you in your effort to transform your fitness level. But you’d better hurry because this offer is only available for a limited time. Now until the end of the month, if you sign a month-to-month Elite or Premier membership with OrangeTheory Fitness, you will receive your fourth month free after your first three months of membership.